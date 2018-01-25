Kevin Spacey's estranged brother says the actor is ''worse'' than their Nazi-obsessed abusive father - amid the wave of sexual assault allegations he faces.

Randy Fowler has claimed he was raped over 50 times by their father Thomas Fowler - who he has named The Creature in repulse at his behaviour - at the age of 14, and was battered regularly from the age of six.

In the past few months, Kevin has been accused by several men of sexual misconduct and has voluntarily sought therapy in rehab to re-educate himself about his behaviour.

Randy believes that former 'House of Cards' star Kevin is past help, and that receiving treatment at a sex addiction rehab clinic is pointless.

Speaking to The Sun Online about his book 'A Moment In Time', which documents the abuse and how he felt Kevin pretended Randy's troubled childhood was his own life, he said: ''I heard Kevin checked himself into some sex addiction clinic - well excuse me but you're in the wrong building. It's far more serious than that.

''Kevin was a king on his throne but he has now been dethroned by all these allegations; taking advantage of people using his wealth and power. All my life I thought I had protected Kevin from my father and it turns out it's all for nothing because he's worse than my father, The Creature. He's worse because he had wealth and power and with that you get influence. The first few chapters of my book slice Kevin a thousand cuts but this is the truth. This is how child abuse affects people and if Kevin doesn't like it, too bad.''

However, Randy now thinks that since the allegations surfaced that perhaps Kevin was abused by their father too, and that he'd thought until it all came out that he'd ''saved'' his sibling from their vulgar parent.

He admitted: ''I always thought I saved my brother from him but since all these allegations have come out against him I have started to wonder whether he was abused too. But seeing as though he never speaks to me I'll probably never know.''

Randy also revealed how he almost shot his father with a gun in 1968 as he hid in a closet from him whilst in possession of his German Luger but ultimately there was no confrontation.