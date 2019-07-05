A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has withdrawn the lawsuit he filed against the actor.

The unnamed man has alleged he was 18 years old when the former 'House of Cards' star got him drunk, repeatedly groped him and grabbed his genitals whilst in a Nantucket bar - where the man worked - in 2016.

And after filing a lawsuit against Spacey last month, the man has now reportedly dropped the civil case, which has been dismissed with prejudice - meaning he cannot refile at a later date - according to court papers obtained by DailyMail.com.

The move comes just days before the three-year statute of limitations would have run out on filing a legal complaint against the 59-year-old actor, who has denied the allegations against him.

Although there is now no civil case against Spacey, there is still an ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the alleged incident, and the actor is still facing a criminal charge.

In June, the man gave in text messages that were sent between himself and this then-girlfriend to be used as evidence, in which he described what was allegedly happening between himself and Spacey.

In the messages, the accuser writes: ''He's hanging around me in the bar. He got my number and asked me to come out with him.''

The accuser then claims Spacey ''grabb[ed his] leg and s**t'' and ''grabbed [his] d**k like eight times'', as well as ''pulled [his] zipper down'' and ''reached down [his] pants''.

Another message reads: ''No I'm serious. One sec. I'm calling my mom. I'm serious. I'm dead serious. I swear on everyone. I'm [not] f***ing around. I'm drunk but I'm not f***ing around.''

Lawyers for the 'American Beauty' actor say the texts appear to pick up mid-conversation, and claim they don't tell the full story, because most of them lack time stamps.

The lawyers also believe the man could have deleted some messages that change the context of the conversation.

Spacey - who has been accused of misconduct by several men - was fired from Netflix drama 'House of Cards' over previous sexual assault allegations made against him and was replaced in the drama 'All The Money In The World'.

In November 2017, he entered a treatment facility and has remained out of the public eye since.