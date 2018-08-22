Kevin Spacey is being investigated in Los Angeles for a new sexual assault claim.

The 58-year-old actor is already facing several accusations that he sexual assaulted men including actor Anthony Rapp - who claimed the star made unwanted advances on him when he was just 14 years old - and it has now been revealed he is under investigation once again for a new allegation in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the LA County District Attorney's Office has said they received a sexual assault case Tuesday (21.08.18) from the LA County Sheriff's Department.

At the time of writing, it is unknown when the alleged event happened, and the details surrounding the report are unclear.

The news comes after Kevin faced three new allegations of sexual harassment in London last month.

Met Police in London claimed at the time to have received allegations between February and April this year which claimed the 'American Beauty' actor sexually assaulted men in both the English capital and Gloucester.

The most recent accusations are alleged to have occurred in the London boroughs of Westminster in 1996 and Lambeth in 2008, with the Gloucester allegation taking place in 2013.

Before the new claims were uncovered, Kevin was already facing six allegations, five for sexual assault and one for assault.

In 2017, police received one allegation of assault which was believed to have taken place in Lambeth in 2008, as well as two sexual assault claims which both took place in 2005, in both Lambeth and Westminster.

In addition to the police complaints, the Old Vic theatre - where Spacey was creative director from 2004-2013 - previously revealed they had had more than 20 people come forward to make allegations about Kevin during his tenure there.

Overall, the former 'House of Cards' star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 30 men, after Anthony Rapp came forward with his story in November last year.