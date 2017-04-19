Kevin Spacey will host this year's Tony Awards but claims he was the ''15th choice'' for the job.

The 'Usual Suspects' actor - who previously won a Tony in 1991 after starring in 'Lost in Yonkers' and has appeared in six other Broadway productions - is delighted to have been asked to preside over the annual ceremony, which honours excellence in theatre, but joked producers didn't really want him.

In a statement, the 57-year-old actor said: ''I was their second choice for 'Usual Suspects', fourth choice for 'American Beauty' and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards.

''I think my career is definitely going in the right direction.

''Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.''

Kevin received a nomination for 'The Iceman Cometh' and last appeared on Broadway in 'A Moon for the Misbegotten'.

The Oscar winner, who was the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London for more than a decade, follows in the footsteps of the likes of Neil Patrick Harris and last year's presenter James Corden in hosting the ceremony.

A press release from the show team reads: ''We are thrilled to have Kevin who has mastered the Broadway stage, the big and small screens and the West End host this year's Tony awards.

''His spirit and passion for live theatre makes him the perfect host.''

Charlotte St Martin, president of the Broadway League and Heath Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing added: ''We can't wait to see the energy he brings to Radio City on Tony night.''

Last year 'Hamilton' took him 11 wins and will be soon making its West End debut this November.

Kevin will be just one of the stars appearing at the ceremony, with the likes of Bette Midler, Sally Field, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nathan Lane, Glenn Close, Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Kline and Laura Linney, planning to attend the glitzy event on June 11.

Nominations for the 71st Annual Tony Awards will be announced at the beginning of May.