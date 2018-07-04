Kevin Spacey is allegedly being investigated over three new allegations of sexual harassment in London.

The 58-year-old actor is already facing several accusations that he sexual assaulted men including actor Anthony Rapp - who claimed the star made unwanted advances on him when he was just 14 years old - and it has now been revealed that Met Police in London are following up a further three accusations made against Kevin this year.

According to the BBC, police received allegations between February and April this year which claimed the 'American Beauty' actor sexually assaulted men in both the English capital and Gloucester.

The publication reports that the most recent accusations are alleged to have occurred in the London boroughs of Westminster in 1996 and Lambeth in 2008, with the Gloucester allegation taking place in 2013.

The three new allegations bring the total number of accusations placed against Kevin being investigated by London police to six, with five complaints of sexual assault and one of assault.

In 2017, police received one allegation of assault which was believed to have taken place in Lambeth in 2008, as well as two sexual assault claims which both took place in 2005, in both Lambeth and Westminster.

In addition to the police complaints, the Old Vic theatre - where Spacey was creative director from 2004-2013 - previously revealed they had had more than 20 people come forward to make allegations about Kevin during his tenure there.

Overall, the former 'House of Cards' star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 30 men, after Anthony Rapp came forward with his story in November last year.

The news comes after Los Angeles County prosecutors claimed in April they were reviewing a ''sex crimes case'' against the Oscar-winning actor.

No other details were revealed about the review, but it was claimed at the time that the information had been passed on to Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office's Sex Crimes Task Force.