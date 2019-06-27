A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has now filed a lawsuit against the actor.

The unnamed man has alleged he was 18 years old when the former 'House of Cards' star got him drunk, repeatedly groped him and grabbed his genitals whilst in a Nantucket bar - where the man worked - in 2016.

And according to TMZ, the man has now filed a civil lawsuit against Kevin, claiming the alleged incident left him with ''severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries''.

Following the allegations, Kevin - who has denied the claims against him - was criminally charged, and a court case into the claims is still ongoing.

Earlier this month, the man gave in text messages that were sent between himself and this then-girlfriend to be used as evidence, in which he described what was allegedly happening between himself and the 59-year-old actor.

In the messages, the accuser writes: ''He's hanging around me in the bar. He got my number and asked me to come out with him.''

The accuser then claims Kevin ''grabb[ed his] leg and s**t'' and ''grabbed [his] d**k like eight times'', as well as ''pulled [his] zipper down'' and ''reached down [his] pants''.

Another message reads: ''No I'm serious. One sec. I'm calling my mom. I'm serious. I'm dead serious. I swear on everyone. I'm [not] f***ing around. I'm drunk but I'm not f***ing around.''

Lawyers for the 'American Beauty' actor say the texts appear to pick up mid-conversation, and claim they don't tell the full story, because most of them lack time stamps.

The lawyers also believe the man could have deleted some messages that change the context of the conversation.

Kevin - who has been accused of misconduct by several men - was fired from Netflix drama 'House of Cards' over previous sexual assault allegations made against him and was replaced in the drama 'All The Money In The World'.

In November 2017, he entered a treatment facility and has remained out of the public eye since.