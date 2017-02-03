The Hercules star has been cast as a mysterious bad guy and will appear in several episodes in the second season of the superhero TV series.

"Since his days as Hercules, Kevin Sorbo has brought such a strong presence to the screen and we couldn't be more excited to have him join us on Supergirl," a statement from showrunner Andrew Kreisberg reads.

Sorbo's casting news comes a few days after Kreisberg announced Hatcher, who played Superman's girlfriend Lois Lane on the small screen, would star as an unnamed villain in the show.

"No offence to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane," he explained in a statement at the time. "To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me... and the fans."