Kevin Smith is working on a 'Jay and Silent Bob' reboot, after having a ''pre-pre-production meeting'' earlier this week.
The 48-year-old filmmaker rose to prominence after the 1994 movie 'Clerks' - which he wrote, directed, co-produced, and acted in as the character Silent Bob of stoner duo Jay and Silent Bob - and in a tweet posted on Wednesday (02.01.19), the star confirmed he'd been working on a reboot of the popular characters.
He tweeted: ''Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office! @JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday. (sic)''
Kevin first announced the project in August 2017, but it seems the film is finally set to launch its pre-production stages, which he will work on alongside Jay Mewes and producer Jordan Monsanto.
After making their first appearance in 'Clerks', Jay and Silent Bob appeared in more of Kevin's work, including 'Mallrats', 'Chasing Amy', 'Dogma', 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back', and 2006's 'Clerks 2', where they made their final appearance.
Plans to launch pre-production last year were halted after Kevin suffered a massive heart attack in late February, after which he claimed he would have died if he hadn't gone to hospital for treatment and subsequently worked hard on a weight loss plan.
In October, Kevin revealed he's managed to drop below 200 pounds for ''the first time since High School.''
He said: ''The scale said 198 today! This is the first time since High School that I've weighed under 200 pounds! Never... NEVER imagined I could get here again but a heart attack can be a great motivator. (sic)''
As of the time of writing, there's no planned release date for the 'Jay and Silent Bob' reboot.
