Kevin Smith feels like he's on ''borrowed time'' since his heart attack.

The 48-year-old actor and director suffered a life-threatening heart attack last year and admitted that he feels he has gotten a second lease at life since his recovery and that is one of the reasons why he wanted to reboot his classic movie 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back'.

He told PEOPLE: ''It's been a year, almost a year and a half since the heart attack at this point. I've been vegan that whole time. It's not difficult ... But you know the big thing is trying to keep [the weight] off and so far, so good on that front. But I feel great. I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop.

''But now I just treat it all like borrowed time and so the movie,' Jay and Silent Bob Reboot', is like I sent myself off just in case the heart attack comes back. I was like, let me do my own eulogy.''

Kevin admitted that he does not love his plant-based diet but he is grateful for the health benefits.

He said: ''I never imagined I would go vegan. Given a choice between a f**king kumquat or an eggplant and nothing, I'll choose nothing. So as a vegan, you wind up intermittently fasting by virtue of the fact that you're like, well, none of this sh*t sounds appetizing right about now. You don't do a lot of passion eating or boredom eating.''

Kevin previously revealed how close he was to death after suffering a massive heart attack.

He said: ''I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 per cent blockage of my LAD artery (aka ''the Widow-Maker''). If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground! (sic).''