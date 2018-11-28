Kevin Smith has suggested he's to blame for his fallout with Ben Affleck.

The 'Chasing Amy' director - who worked with the actor on the 1997 rom-com - has responded to a fan asking why the pair no longer talk to each other, and he has taken responsibility for the split.

He wrote on Twitter: ''If I had to guess? It's because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren't his to tell, and the other one is Ben.''

Earlier this year, Kevin opened up about one story he shared which was taken out of context and put Ben in a bad light.

He previously said: ''When I gave him the script, I said, 'At one point in the movie you end up kissing Jason Lee.' And I contextualised it as I set up the story, you've got to remember this is 1996.

''And a young Ben Affleck said, 'Kissing another man is the hardest acting challenge an actor will ever face,' or something like that.

''And it was a true story about a young f**king kid in a completely different era. So if you're Ben Affleck, the only time you probably see my name is in relation to how I make your life harder in some way.''

Despite their falling out, Kevin has stayed positive about the star - who he also directed in 'Dogma' in 1999 - and has defended him in the past after being asked about backlash over 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

He responded: ''If you think back to when 'Batman V Superman' came out, he was the one that actually skated, he got a lot of f***ing praise.

''There were people going, 'This movie's got a lot of issues - ironically, Affleck as Batman is not one of them.' That was my recollection of peoples' reaction to 'BVS'.

''They had issues with the tone and the darkness and s**t like that, but he was the one thing that most people agreed was really good in the movie.''