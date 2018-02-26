Kevin Smith was ''filled with a sense of calm'' when he thought he was going to die.

The 47-year-old director was convinced he was going to meet his maker after suffering a ''massive heart attack'' last night (25.02.18), and has now admitted dying was the thing he was ''most terrified of'', but when he seemed to be passing on he felt ''relatively content''.

However, after surviving his near-death experience, the 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' director admitted he still wants to make a reboot of the classic comedy movie.

He wrote on Facebook: ''I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might've gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn't seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life at the #glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as ''the Widow-Maker'' because when it goes, you're a goner). If I hadn't canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would've died tonight. For now, I'm still above ground!

''But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life. When the time came, I never imagined I'd ever be able to die with dignity - I assumed I'd die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack).

''But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I've had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I've had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad.

''But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I'd miss life as it moved on without me - and I was bummed we weren't gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it.

''I've gotten to do so many cool things and I've had so many adventures - how could I be sh***y about finally paying the tab. But the good folks at the Glendale hospital had other plans and the expertise to mend me. Total strangers saved my life tonight (as well as my friends @jordanmonsanto & @iamemilydawn, who called the ambulance). (sic)''

Following the frightening incident, Kevin is planning to make some ''lifestyle changes'', but admits if his life is to end soon then he ''can't complain''.

He added: ''This is all a part of my mythology now and I'm sure I'll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it's time to go Vegan). But the point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight... and it wasn't as bad as I've always imagined it'd be. I don't want my life to end but if it ends, I can't complain. It was such a gift. #KevinSmith (sic)''