Kevin Smith says My Chemical Romance helped shape 'Clerks 3'.

The 49-year-old filmmaker has opened up on the impact the 'I'm Not Okay (I Promise)' rockers have had on his work, and revealed which of the band's hits he'd like to turn into a movie.

Speaking on his and Marc Bernardin's podcast 'Fatman Beyond', he said: '''Welcome To The Black Parade' by My Chemical Romance, MCR.

''Such an epic song. I'm building Clerks 3 around that song so this is actually a great question for me right now.''

His comments come after Kevin confirmed the group's frontman Gerard Way is developing the score for the upcoming sequel.

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance recently had to postpone a number of international dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Helena' band have had to delay their Australia, New Zealand and Japan shows due to the ''current global situation''.

In a recent statement, they said: ''To our dearest friends - It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand.

''We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation.

''We apologise to our fans, but please know that we didn't come to this decision lightly.

''Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being with you all again as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be good to each other.''

MCR's announcement came after they postponed their Japanese tour - including their own headline gig, as well as at the Download and Dirty Honey festivals in the Far East - due to the outbreak.

They commented: ''The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice.''