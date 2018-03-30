Kevin Smith has dubbed his recent heart attack as the ''best thing'' that has ever happened to his health.

The 47-year-old director - who previously lost 90lbs in seven years - required emergency surgery when he was hospitalised last month after suffering a ''widow-maker'' heart attack.

After coming out the other side of his health scare, he is now determined to lose weight and become more healthy, and so now believes the ordeal was a good thing in terms of motivating him to get fit.

On Twitter on Friday (30.03.18), Kevin wrote: ''Down 26 pounds today! Started March 8th and now 4 weeks later, I've lost a small child worth of weight! Doc told me to lose 50 pounds and I'm now over halfway to that goal! Ironically, this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health! (sic)''

Kevin's weight loss is largely thanks to Penn Jillette's book 'Presto!', which chronicled his 100lb weight loss, and advice from dietary nutrition researcher Ray Cronise.

The 'Clerks' helmer tweeted recently: ''I'm officially down 20 pounds as of this morning! 20 pounds in 13 days & my blood pressure is amazing. How did this happen? @pennjillette & his book ''Presto'' turned me on to @RayCronise and his program at http://justsides.com My Doc said lose 50 pounds. 20 down, 30 more to go! (sic)''

The 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' helmer was forced to cancel a show in California because of his terrifying ordeal, and later explained on Twitter that if he hadn't rushed himself to the hospital, he wouldn't have survived.

He wrote at the time: ''After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ''the Widow-Maker'').

''If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground! (sic)''