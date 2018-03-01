Kevin Smith is ''feeling good'' following the heart attack he suffered over the weekend.

The 47-year-old filmmaker - whose father passed away from a heart attack - had a near-death experience on Sunday (25.02.18) when he was forced to call a doctor after experiencing nausea and shortness of breath, but he has now revealed he's home from hospital and on the road to recovery.

On Twitter, Kevin wrote: ''Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It's actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! Thank you for all the kind words, folks - from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2! (sic)''

The 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' helmer was forced to cancel a show in California on Sunday because of his terrifying ordeal, and later explained on Twitter that if he hadn't rushed himself to the hospital, he wouldn't have survived.

He wrote at the time: ''After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ''the Widow-Maker'').

''If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground! (sic)''

And Kevin previously admitted he believed the serious health scare was simply a reaction to spoiled milk.

He said: ''I felt a little nauseous and then I tried to lay down on the floor.

''I wound up getting ill, like threw up, but mostly bile, so I just thought, like, you know, I got some bad milk.''

The comedian - who was forced to cancel a planned show on Sunday - decided to call a doctor after he experienced trouble breathing.

He said: ''There was a hurdle for each deep breath.''

But Kevin didn't recognise just how serious the situation was until paramedics called for morphine.

The 'Clerks' helmsman continued: ''So I just thought about everything and thought about like, my parents and how they raised me, and my brother and my sister and my friends and my wife and my kid and this weird wonderful career that I've had for so long and stuff.

''And I was like content. Like it was weird, I don't know how to say it - I didn't want to die, don't get me wrong - but I was like, if the ferry man comes tonight I got to pay him. Like, what a ride it's been, what an incredible f***ing ride.''