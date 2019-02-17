Kevin Smith has confirmed filming on the 'Jay and Silent Bob' reboot will begin this month.

The 48-year-old filmmaker rose to prominence after the 1994 movie 'Clerks' - which he wrote, directed, co-produced, and acted in as the character Silent Bob of stoner duo Jay and Silent Bob - and on Saturday (16.02.19), he revealed filming will begin on a reboot of the popular characters in just over a week.

Kevin - who suffered a near-fatal heart attack almost a year ago - wrote on social media: ''I first posted about #JayAndSilentBobReboot on @instagram 2/9/17. It's been 2 years and 1 week since that post, during which time I almost died. But a week from Monday, we finally start rolling on reboot. Never give up, kids. Even when your heart wants to (sic)''

His post comes over a month after he rang in the New Year by posting a picture of himself during a ''pre-pre-production'' meeting for the reboot.

He wrote at the time: ''Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office! @JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday. (sic)''

After making their first appearance in 'Clerks', Jay and Silent Bob appeared in more of Kevin's work, including 'Mallrats', 'Chasing Amy', 'Dogma', 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back', and 2006's 'Clerks 2', where they made their final appearance.

The reboot was first discussed in 2017, but plans were halted after Kevin suffered a massive heart attack in late February, after which he claimed he would have died if he hadn't gone to hospital for treatment and subsequently worked hard on a weight loss plan.

In October, Kevin revealed he's managed to drop below 200 pounds for ''the first time since High School.''

He said: ''The scale said 198 today! This is the first time since High School that I've weighed under 200 pounds! Never... NEVER imagined I could get here again but a heart attack can be a great motivator. (sic)''