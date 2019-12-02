Kevin McKidd feels ''more relaxed'' as a father of four.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star welcomed his fourth child, a daughter named Nava James McKidd, into the world in July, and has said he's learned how to cope with fatherhood in recent years, as he doesn't find it as ''stressful'' now.

Kevin - who has Nava and son Aiden, 18 months, with his wife Arielle Goldrath, as well as son Joseph, 19, and daughter Iona, 17, from a previous marriage - said: ''I am more relaxed now than I was during my first marriage with my other children. I appreciate the process more. It was stressful for me then.''

The 46-year-old actor doesn't mind being the one to get up early to tend to his newborn daughter either, as he often has to be on set by 6am anyway.

He added of dividing the parenting workload: ''We take turns [getting up at 5:30 am with her]. I often have to be on the set of 'Grey's Anatomy' at 6 am, so I do it then.''

But overall, Nava is a ''content'' baby, and hasn't been giving her parents too much hassle.

Speaking to People magazine, Kevin said: ''She is content, happy and all smiles! Plus, she sleeps really well.''

Kevin revealed the news of Nava's birth on social media, and said the family was ''blessed'' to welcome the new addition.

Alongside a picture of Arielle with Nava, he wrote: ''I'm so happy to announce the arrival of our little baboo - Nava James McKidd! She is amazing and our whole family feels blessed. We just got her home and Aiden is already a brilliant big brother to her. Joe and Iona are the best guiding lights to these new souls. Arielle is a WARRIOR and I'm so proud to witness her natural mothering strength and wisdom. Full of love and gratitude #clanmckidd (sic).''