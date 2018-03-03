Kevin McKidd has tied the knot with Arielle Goldrath.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actor - who has two children, 17-year-old Joseph and 15-year-old Iona, with ex-wife Jane Parker - also revealed that Arielle is pregnant with their first child together.

Kevin shared the happy news on his website, KevinMcKiddOnline, writing: ''Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family. My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling! Close friends and family came together with my Grey's family to share in our celebration day - an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance. There's much to be grateful for and we're thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!''

He also shared a picture of them together, showing that he paid tribute to his Scottish roots for the wedding by wearing a kilt, while Arielle opted for a stunning white lace gown.

Arielle, 29, is a private chef and an animal rights activist.

Kevin, 44, has been divorced from his ex-wife since December 2016 but he and Arielle only went public in January this year, when he posted a smiling picture of them together on Instagram.

He captioned the picture, which showed them both wearing cowboy hats: ''Happy New Year to everyone , love from us! Love you all!! #forevercowboys #cuprunnethover #newyearnewbeginnings (sic).''

The couple tied the knot at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California and the ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Emma Lutz, according to PEOPLE.