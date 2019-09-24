Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver are set to reunite for big screen drama 'The Good House' after previously working together on 1993 comedy 'Dave' and 1997's 'The Ice Storm'.
Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver have signed up for 'The Good House'.
The Hollywood stars - who previously appeared together in both 1993 comedy 'Dave' and 'The Ice Storm' four years later - will team up once again in the upcoming new drama for Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners.
The movie is based on the adaptation of Ann Leary's novel of the same name, with production kicking off in Canada this week.
Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky will be at the helm for the film, with the duo also co-writing the script about a realtor living in a mall town on Boston' North Shore.
The New England woman is a good neighbour, mother and grandmother but she also battles alcoholism, and her life begins to unravel as an old romance gets rekindled.
Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Aaron Ryder of FilmNation Entertainment are set to produce, with Erika Hampson, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Steve Samuels signed up as executive producers.
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Weaver will be back as Dana Barrett in the upcoming 'Ghostbusters' sequel - which is believed to centre around a family that moves back to a small town - alongside franchise newcomers Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, and Carrie Coon.
Dan Aykroyd - who starred as Raymond Stantz and co-wrote the original 1984 fantasy comedy movie and its 1989 sequel 'Ghostbusters II' - recently confirmed he will be reprising his role as one of the titular ghostbusters in the upcoming film, which is being directed by Ivan Reitman's son Jason.
He said: ''I'm not in the pictures so much anymore. We've got the 'Ghostbusters' movie that we're working on now and I will have to be performing in that.
''Ivan Reitman's son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it's gonna be 'Ghostbusters', the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars.''
