Kevin Jonas has posted a touching tribute to his wife Danielle in celebration of their eighth wedding anniversary.

The former Jonas Brother singer and his spouse - with whom he has two daughters, three-year-old Alena, and 13-month-old Valentina - tied the knot in 2009, and to mark their impressive eight years of marriage, Kevin has posted a glowing tribute on his Twitter account.

Sharing a sweet snap from their wedding day, Kevin wrote: ''8 YEARS! 8 AMAZING YEARS! Thank you @daniellejonas for being my best friend and partner through so much. As we both change and grow it's the greatest feeling knowing that we are also growing together. I love you with all my heart and happy anniversary my girl! (sic)''

As of the time of writing, 31-year-old Danielle is yet to post on her Twitter account to mark their special day.

Kevin, 30, and Danielle met in the Bahamas in 2007 and married two years later in a ceremony attended by 400 family and friends including Demi Lovato, and Kevin's brothers - and former band mates - Joe and Nick served as the best men.

From 2012 to 2013, the pair were the stars of a reality documentary series on E! entitled 'Married to Jonas', which aired for two seasons and followed their life as a married couple, trying to adjust to normal life away from the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Kevin's younger brother Nick recently admitted he loves spending Christmas with his two young nieces, as their presence adds another level of ''excitement'' to the festive period.

He said: ''It adds a whole other element of excitement to everything when you have two young people like that.

''Christmas and Thanksgiving and all the holidays are very exciting to them. It's nice to have that energy mixed in as we all get older.''