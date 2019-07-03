Kevin Jonas is ''so lucky'' to have his wife.

The Jonas Brothers singer marked 10 years since he proposed to spouse Danielle - who he went on to wed in December 2009 - with a touching tribute on Instagram, in which he thanked his ''best friend'' for agreeing to spend the rest of her life with him.

Alongside what appeared to be security camera footage of his proposal, the 31-year-old pop star wrote: ''10 years ago I asked @daniellejonas to spend the rest of life with me.

''I am so lucky to have found my best friend early and to spend this life with you. I love you so much! Thank you for saying yes!''

Kevin - who has daughters Alena, five, and two-year-old Valentina with his wife - recently opened up about how he was a ''target'' for homophobic bullying when he was at school.

The 'Sucker' singer felt he was targeted because he participated in ''odd extracurricular activities'' such as gymnastics, pole vaulting and magic, which he admitted were ''not the most popular things that young boys see as cool'', as well as the fact his family ''didn't have money at all''.

Speaking in the Jonas Brothers' new documentary 'Chasing Happiness', he said: ''I became a target. Kids are cruel at that age. They would call me gay, they would call me a f*g.

''They would break me down. I remember coming home from school and crying to my parents.

''What I think what was really hard was I never felt like I could find the place that I fit in. Even though I had things I loved, I just never felt like I connected with anyone, like truly.''