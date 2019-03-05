Kevin Jonas' daughter didn't like her new aunt Priyanka Chopra at first because the tot is possessive over her uncle Nick, who is now married to the actress.
The 'Quantico' star joined the Jonas family when she married Nick Jonas last year, and Nick's brother Kevin has revealed it took a while for his youngest daughter Valentina, two, to warm up to the family newcomer.
When asked during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' if his daughters ''approve'' of the changes to their family, Kevin - who also has five-year-old Alena with his wife Danielle Jonas - said: ''They definitely do now. At first it was a little rough going for my youngest daughter Valentina.''
Kevin went on to explain that the tot is ''very connected'' to her uncle Nick, and didn't like the idea of sharing precious cuddling time with Priyanka.
The 31-year-old singer added: ''She's very connected to Nick. But when she met Priyanka, Priyanka put her hand around his shoulder, and every time ... every time her hand would go around, and he was holding Valentina, she would just push it off.''
To which Nick added: ''She's very territorial.''
And although Valentina's possessive attitude became on ''ongoing joke'', Kevin insists the tot is ''cool'' with Priyanka now.
He said: ''It just became an on-going joke. I'm not sure Priyanka loved it at first, but they're cool now.''
Valentina and Alena also had to adjust to changes in the family when Joe Jonas began dating 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner, to whom he has now engaged.
And he revealed on the 'Late Late Show' that they are planning for a summer wedding this year.
He said: ''We're going to get married this year. Yeah. We're going to have a summer wedding. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a lot of fun.''
