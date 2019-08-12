Kevin Jonas was bullied for having ''frosted tips'' in his hair as a teenager.

The 31-year-old star and his Jonas Brothers bandmates and brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas opened up about their experiences of bullying as they collected the Decade Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday (11.08.19).

Speaking on stage at Hermosa Beach, California, after Jack Black presented them with their surfboard prize, Kevin recalled how the hairstyle he was mocked for led to his first acting job in a commercial.

He said: ''They hired me because they liked my frosted tips.

''The same haircut that got me called 'p*** head' is what started my actual career, and it's also the reason I'm standing on this stage, receiving this award today.''

Nick, 26, also recalled being bullied by his teachers for wanting to be a performer.

He said that he ''felt it was their job to keep me in my place by singling me out and giving me a bit harsher treatment than everybody else.''

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star admitted his confidence was knocked on his birthday one year when he was told off by a tutor - but it gave him all the more motivation to achieve his dreams.

He remembered: ''My teachers yelled at me, 'Stop drawing attention to yourself.' And I had enough self-doubt as it was, I didn't need to be told how little I really was.

''But if I had stopped what I was doing that moment ... I wouldn't be here today, receiving this award.''

Kevin said: ''The reason we're telling you these stories is the first award we ever won was a Teen Choice Award.

The 'Cool' hitmakers shared their experiences to encourage their young fans to ''embrace'' all the things that make them different.

''I think for all of us, the thing that's most important is that we share with you that those things that you feel like you're singled out about, that you're bullied about, that define you in your teen years, can become the thing that make you special. It's your gift. It's your power.''

Joe, 29, added: ''Embrace those things.''