Kevin Jonas has thanked his wife Danielle for ''showing [him] what love is'', as the couple mark their 10th anniversary.

The Jonas Brothers singer tied the knot with his spouse in December 2009, and on Thursday (19.12.19) he took to social media to post a glowing tribute in honour of the beauty, as he described his wedding as the ''most important day'' of his life.

Alongside a series of snaps from their wedding day, Kevin wrote: ''It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he's been married. As you can tell today, that is not the case here. I remember the date we met may 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th. I remember these not because I'm good with numbers. (I'm a musician, after all.)

''I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life. I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn't born, I never would have met Dani. My wife of ten years. My best friend of twelve years. The love of my life. I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together! You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day. So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven't even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next. I love you to the moon and back. (sic)''

As of the time of writing, Danielle - who has daughters Alena, five, and Valentina, three, with Kevin - has not posted on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

The sweet post comes just two months after Kevin, 32, got a tattoo in honour of Danielle, as he had a silhouette of her appearance in the Jonas Brothers' music video for 'Sucker' inked onto his arm.

Showing off the tattoo on social media at the time, Kevin wrote: ''Brand new addition to the fam. So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever! (sic)''