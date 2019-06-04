Kevin Jonas was a ''target'' for homophobic bullying when he was at school.

The 'Sucker' singer - who has daughters Alena, five, and Valentina, two, with wife Danielle - never felt like he fitted in after cruel kids taunted him for being ''different''.

The 31-year-old singer felt he was targeted because he participated in ''odd extracurricular activities'' such as gymnastics, pole vaulting and magic, which he admitted were ''not the most popular things that young boys see as cool'', as well as the fact his family ''didn't have money at all''.

Speaking in the Jonas Brothers' new documentary 'Chasing Happiness', he said: ''I became a target. Kids are cruel at that age. They would call me gay, they would call me a f*g.

''They would break me down. I remember coming home from school and crying to my parents.

''What I think what was really hard was I never felt like I could find the place that I fit in. Even though I had things I loved, I just never felt like I connected with anyone, like truly.''

Kevin hopes sharing his experience will raise awareness to how ''hurtful'' bullying is for the victims.

He shared the clip of him discussing the subject and wrote on Instagram and Twitter: ''I didn't fit in growing up. The names kids called me were terrible and used in derogatory ways.

''Bullying is a problem that people of all ages, races, genders, and sexualities face. I hope sharing my experience brings awareness to how hurtful bullying can be.''

Kevin's younger brother, Nick Jonas, has praised his sibling for speaking out.

He retweeted Kevin's emotional post and wrote: ''Proud of you Kevin. I love you brother.''