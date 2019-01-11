Kevin Hart is a workaholic.

The 39-year-old comic may have stepped down as Oscars host last month due to controversy over his past homophobic tweets, but that doesn't mean he's any less busy and he plans to ''embrace'' the opportunities that come his way.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[I] have 'The Upside', which drops late tonight, and then throughout the weekend. [I'm] about to start filming 'Jumanji'. ''[Then I'm] about to get into another movie called Fatherhood.

''I like to stay busy. I embrace it. I'm a workaholic and I'm doing it while I can. [I'm] 39 years old, almost 40, I gotta get it all.''

Kevin, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan will be joined in the 'Jumanji' sequel by franchise newcomers Danny Devito and Awkwafina and the actor is looking forward to adding new faces to the project.

He said: ''I don't think it's gonna change the mix, I think it adds to it, ya know? When you add more talent it just gives us more potential to have that much of a better film.''

The 'Get Hard' actor - who has 13-month-old Kenzo with wife Eniko Parrish and Hendrix, 13, and 11-year-old Heaven with ex-wife Torrei Hart - recently vowed to stop giving the Oscars row ''any more energy''.

He said: ''I'm done with it. It gets no more energy from me. That's why I said for the last time, I'm addressing this. There's no more conversation about it. I'm literally over that. I'm over the moment. I'm about today. If [my apology is] accepted today, great. If it's not, it's nothing I can control. Some things are left out of your hands, so I'm done with it. I'm over it.

''I have explained how I've evolved, which makes me say I'm over it. I'm not saying how I've changed anymore ... I'm not giving no more explanation of who I am. I've done it. I've done it several times ... I'm just done.''

The 'Night School' star believes that no matter how many times he addresses the situation some people still won't be happy, so he's chosen not to speak about the topic any more.

He added: ''There is no ending to it. If you keep feeding this energy, then it's going to grow. You're not getting no more of my energy from it. I'm not giving no more because it shows that it's endless, so I'm not shutting down the questions. I hear everything you're saying, but I want everybody to know I'm done with it. It's a choice that I personally made to say, 'I'm not addressing it anymore.' That's not from an angry place. It's just from a place of it's never going to really end. I'm done with it. So if people choose to continue to let it grow, then do what you got to do.''