The Screen Actors Guild have blasted Oscars bosses for using ''graceless pressure tactics'' to allegedly deter attendees from appearing on other award shows.
SAG-AFTRA claim they have received a number of reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have been pressuring certain actors to appear only at the Academy Awards on February 24 and not attend the other shows that occur before that, including their own Screen Actors Guild Awards, which take place on January 27.
The organisation fumed in a statement: ''SAG-AFTRA has fielded numerous requests to respond to assertions that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences exerts extraordinary and unwarranted pressure on talent to hold them from appearing at other award presentations.
''We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced firsthand the Academy's graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline. Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognised for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honour these goals.
''This self-serving intimidation of SAG-AFTRA members is meant to limit their opportunities to be seen and honour the work of their fellow artists throughout the season. Actors should be free to accept any offer to participate in industry celebrations.
''The apparent attempt by the Academy to keep our members from presenting on their own awards show is utterly outrageous and unacceptable. The SAG Awards supports their union's operations and important charitable assistance programs that provide valuable support to performers.
''We call on the Academy to cease this inappropriate action.''
The Academy have yet to respond to the statement.
This year's Oscars have been surrounded with problems, with Kevin Hart stepping down as host in December following an outcry over past homophobic tweets.
With just six weeks to go before the ceremony, it is now likely the Academy Awards will take place without a main host, and instead it's believed producers are keen to secure a string of big-name presenters to hand out the awards.
Ratings for the ceremony's telecast fell dramatically in 2017 and producers were keen to revamp the show this year.
Megan Mullally will host the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards.
