ABC have teased a ''very exciting opener'' to the Oscars.

The glitzy award ceremony - which will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 24 - is set to go ahead with no host after Kevin Hart stepped down from the role when historic homophobic tweets he had made were resurfaced.

And after the likes of Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Whoopi Goldberg were all confirmed as presenters, ABC president Karey Burke has said there are more surprises in store for viewers.

She said: ''From what I've heard, we have a very exciting opener planned. We are not going to go straight into people thanking their agents.''

Karey insists that the ''lack of clarity'' surrounding the show's hosting situation has proved to be helpful in keeping the ceremony relevant, and says the list of presenters is ''phenomenal''.

Speaking at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday (05.02.19), she added: ''Ironically, I have found that the lack of clarity around the Oscars has kept them in the conversion. It's really compelling. People really care.

''The list of presenters is phenomenal and growing. This is going to be a big turnout for this. There are big popular movies being nominated.''

The broadcaster's comments come after Daniel, Jennifer, and Whoopi were announced as presenters alongside Awkwafina, Chis Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper is set to make his award show singing debut at the Academy Awards when he takes to the stage with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star, as the pair will perform their hit song 'Shallow', which is taken from the movie and which is nominated for Best Original Song.