ABC have teased a ''very exciting opener'' to the Oscars, after Kevin Hart was forced to drop out of the hosting job.
ABC have teased a ''very exciting opener'' to the Oscars.
The glitzy award ceremony - which will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 24 - is set to go ahead with no host after Kevin Hart stepped down from the role when historic homophobic tweets he had made were resurfaced.
And after the likes of Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Whoopi Goldberg were all confirmed as presenters, ABC president Karey Burke has said there are more surprises in store for viewers.
She said: ''From what I've heard, we have a very exciting opener planned. We are not going to go straight into people thanking their agents.''
Karey insists that the ''lack of clarity'' surrounding the show's hosting situation has proved to be helpful in keeping the ceremony relevant, and says the list of presenters is ''phenomenal''.
Speaking at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday (05.02.19), she added: ''Ironically, I have found that the lack of clarity around the Oscars has kept them in the conversion. It's really compelling. People really care.
''The list of presenters is phenomenal and growing. This is going to be a big turnout for this. There are big popular movies being nominated.''
The broadcaster's comments come after Daniel, Jennifer, and Whoopi were announced as presenters alongside Awkwafina, Chis Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.
Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper is set to make his award show singing debut at the Academy Awards when he takes to the stage with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star, as the pair will perform their hit song 'Shallow', which is taken from the movie and which is nominated for Best Original Song.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...