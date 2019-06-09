Kevin Hart is working on a 'Scrooged' remake.

The 39-year-old actor is said to be partnering with Paramount Pictures for a remake of the 1988 classic Christmas comedy movie 'Scrooged', which starred Bill Murray in the leading role.

According to Variety magazine, Kevin will produce the project through his HartBeat Productions banner and will likely take on a starring role, though no official casting announcements have been made.

Insiders say the movie is still in its early days without a writer or a script.

The original 'Scrooged' movie starred Bill Murray and was directed by Richard Donner as a modern-day retelling of the Charles Dickens novel 'A Christmas Carol'.

In the movie, Bill played a greedy TV executive who meets with three ghosts in an effort to regain his Christmas spirit.

While other tellings of the Dickens story take a lighthearted approach, 'Scrooged' was noted for its darker look, and has become a cult hit over the years, with the movie often being shown on television over the festive season.

For Kevin, the project comes as he is gearing up to shoot 'Fatherhood', Sony's adaptation of best-selling novel 'Two Kisses For Maddy', and will also star in the sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' later this year when it hits cinema screens in December.

Most recently, Kevin was heard on screens as the voice of Snowball in 'The Secret Life of Pets 2', which was released last month as the sequel to the 2016 Illumination animation 'The Secret Life of Pets'.