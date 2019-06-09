Kevin Hart is working on a 'Scrooged' remake, which he is said to be producing and possibly starring in.
Kevin Hart is working on a 'Scrooged' remake.
The 39-year-old actor is said to be partnering with Paramount Pictures for a remake of the 1988 classic Christmas comedy movie 'Scrooged', which starred Bill Murray in the leading role.
According to Variety magazine, Kevin will produce the project through his HartBeat Productions banner and will likely take on a starring role, though no official casting announcements have been made.
Insiders say the movie is still in its early days without a writer or a script.
The original 'Scrooged' movie starred Bill Murray and was directed by Richard Donner as a modern-day retelling of the Charles Dickens novel 'A Christmas Carol'.
In the movie, Bill played a greedy TV executive who meets with three ghosts in an effort to regain his Christmas spirit.
While other tellings of the Dickens story take a lighthearted approach, 'Scrooged' was noted for its darker look, and has become a cult hit over the years, with the movie often being shown on television over the festive season.
For Kevin, the project comes as he is gearing up to shoot 'Fatherhood', Sony's adaptation of best-selling novel 'Two Kisses For Maddy', and will also star in the sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' later this year when it hits cinema screens in December.
Most recently, Kevin was heard on screens as the voice of Snowball in 'The Secret Life of Pets 2', which was released last month as the sequel to the 2016 Illumination animation 'The Secret Life of Pets'.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...