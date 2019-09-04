Kevin Hart will need ''extensive physical therapy'' after being injured when his car veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu over the weekend.
The 40-year-old actor underwent surgery on his back at the weekend to rectify the injuries he sustained when his car veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu and although the surgery was a success, he will need physical therapy in the coming weeks, TMZ reports.
Kevin is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of this week.
The 'Ride Along' star was in the car with two other people - driver Jared Black and Black's fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway in Malibu Hills, California, and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.
Both Kevin and Jared were taken to hospital after sustaining ''major back injuries'', but Rebecca - who is the personal trainer for Kevin's wife Eniko - did not need medical treatment.
Meanwhile, Eniko has assured fans that Kevin is ''doing great and he's going to be just fine'' after the accident.
Eniko - who has 22-month-old son Kenzo with Kevin - added that the 'Night School' star is awake and talking but will need to stay in hospital for a little while in order to recuperate from the surgery and recover from the stress of the crash.
Kevin had previously taken to social media over the weekend to post a video of himself driving the classic car, as someone yelled at him for laying down too much rubber on the street as he spun out his tires.
The 'Get Hard' star - who also has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.
