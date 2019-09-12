Kevin Hart will be ''back on track in no time'' following his car accident, according to his wife Eniko Parrish.

The 'Ride Along' star spent 10 days in hospital after he needed back surgery when he suffered three fractures in his spine following a car crash in Malibu, and since being discharged from the care of his doctors on Wednesday (11.09.19), his wife has said he's ''doing well''.

Eniko - who has 22-month-old son Kenzo with Kevin - told TMZ: ''He's doing well, thank you. We're just taking it one day at a time. He's amazing. He'll be back on track in no time.''

Following his release from hospital, it is believed the 40-year-old actor will enter a live-in rehab facility so that he can complete the next stage of his recovery, which is ''intense physical therapy''.

The comedian is said to be ''grateful'' he's alive after the serious smash but is ''glad'' he's out of hospital after almost two weeks in bed.

It was also recently reported Kevin will have a back brace fitted for support, and will need ''round-the-clock'' medical support as he continues to recover away from the hospital.

The 'Night School' star was in the car with two other people - driver Jared Black and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Both Kevin and Jared were taken to hospital after sustaining ''major back injuries'', but Rebecca did not need medical treatment.

The 'Get Hard' actor - who also has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.