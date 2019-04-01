Kevin Hart is going to have ''one more'' child.

The 39-year-old actor and comedian already has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, as well as 16-month-old son Kenzo with his wife Eniko Parrish, but he's said he and Eniko are planning on having one more child to complete their family before ''throwing in the towel''.

He said: ''We're going to do one more and then we're going to throw in the towel after thatOne more is enough - that's a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we'll be done there. That's it.''

And the 'Night School' star could see his wife fall pregnant as early as this summer, as that's when they want to start trying.

He added: ''We're probably going to start trying over the summer. Kenzo is 16 months now, so I feel that's the perfect gap. That's almost a two-year window in between, and he'll be walking, talking a little bit. I'll take some time off and be around a little more, so we're trying to plan it out strategically.''

Kevin's older kids are at an age where they understand what their dad does for a living, and the 'Upside' actor says his daughter Heaven has her sights set on following in his footsteps.

Speaking to USA Today, he said: ''They understand what their dad does for a living and they both love comedy. My daughter wants to actually follow in my footsteps and be a comedic actress. She's looking forward to that time when she's out of school and done being a kid, where she can embrace it. And my son loves to laugh. They both have watched me sneakily several times while coming and hanging out on tour, which is very funny to me. But, you know, nothing's ever malicious. It's all in fun and it's never hurtful.''