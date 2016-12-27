Kevin Hart visited Nick Cannon as he spent Christmas (25.12.16) in hospital.

The 'Americas Got Talent' judge has been forced to spend the holiday season in hospital after complications relating to his autoimmune disease Lupus, but didn't have to spend the festive day alone surrounded by medical staff as he was visited by the actor and 84-year-old activist Dick Gregory.

Taking to his Instagram account on Boxing Day (26.12.16) to share a shot of the three men together, 37-year-old Kevin wrote: ''So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself. Nothing but love for you man..... #GetWellNick #Ncredible (sic)''

Nick then posted the same photo to his own page on the photo-sharing website, where he thanked everyone for their support during his recovery.

He captioned the photo: ''Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today! Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers... I'm getting there!!! And once I'm back... it's about to be #Ncredible (sic)''

The 36-year-old star revealed on Thursday (22.12.16) that he would be spending the holiday season in hospital, after he took to Instagram to share a photo of his arm hooked up to a monitor in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

He wrote beside the photo: ''For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas.

''All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.(sic)''

Nick - who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012 - was also hospitalised over the summer for exhaustion and vowed at the time to take better care of himself.

He wrote at the time: ''Don't worry, Temporary pit stop... Sometimes I can be a little too bull headed and stubborn. I gotta stop running my body to the ground.''