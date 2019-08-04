Hollywood star Kevin Hart is poised to appear in a remake of 'Uptown Saturday Night'.
Kevin Hart is set to star in a remake of 'Uptown Saturday Night'.
The 40-year-old comedian is poised to join forces with director Rick Famuyiwa to make a reworked version of the 1974 Sidney Poitier-directed comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kenya Barris has penned the most recent draft of the remake and he is also expected to co-produce the project.
The original movie told the story of two friends who were robbed at a fancy nightclub.
One of the items they had stolen was a winning lottery ticket and the duo spend the rest of the evening desperately trying to recover the ticket.
Despite being one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars, Kevin previously claimed that fame isn't ''real''.
The stand-up star conceded that fame can be easily ''snatched from you''.
He explained: ''This s**t ain't real. It can be snatched from you. Look at how many stars they build up to beat down.
''Look at Britney Spears when she was the hottest thing ever. Then Britney went through a meltdown and everybody is like 'Well we don't know about this f***ing chick here.' Then she got back again and everybody was like, 'We love you Britney!' It was like 'What?!' You're f***ing all over the place, people.'
''It's not like your life changes because of the level of success that you have. At the end of the day people are people.
''If you come up to take a picture of me and I'm with my kids, I'm gonna politely tell you, 'Hey man, I appreciate your support, but I'm on daddy time right now.' As a person you should understand that.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...