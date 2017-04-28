Kevin Hart has been cast in the reboot of 'The Great Outdoors'.

The 37-year-old comedian-and-actor will be joining the cast in the reboot of the 1980s comedy and Deadline say 'Billions' writer Randall Green will be writing the script with Michael De Luca producing.

Green's other script work includes 'Cartoon Girl' and 'The Swimsuit Issue' and also the most recent live-action 'Scooby Doo' reboot.

It is reported that Michael De Luca Productions' Elishia Holmes has developed the pitch and is overseeing for the producer.

The team will also be joined by Universal Studios' Mark Sourian and Lexi Barta.

Originally written by John Hughes and directed by Howard Deutch, the film follows Chester 'Chet' Ripley who tries to get away on a relaxing holiday with his wife and sons.

However, when his wife's sister and her husband join the holiday, chaos and comedy capers ensue.

The 1988 film starred the late John Candy as Chet, Dan Aykroyd as his brother-in-law Roman, Annette Bening and Stephanie Faracy and it has earned cult classic status.

Although the reboot has yet to have a director on board with Hart on board the film looks to move a little quicker and other cast members, including the role of the obnoxious brother-in-law, haven't been announced yet.

The actor-and-comedian will next be seen reunited with his 'Central Intelligence' co-star Dwayne Johnson in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.

Hart is also currently lending his voice to 'Captain Underpants' movie and he will also be starring in 'Untouchable' - based on the French comedy 'The Intouchables' - with Bryan Cranston.