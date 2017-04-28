Actor and comedy Kevin Hart will play a role in 'The Great Outdoors' reboot but little else is known about the remake.
Kevin Hart has been cast in the reboot of 'The Great Outdoors'.
The 37-year-old comedian-and-actor will be joining the cast in the reboot of the 1980s comedy and Deadline say 'Billions' writer Randall Green will be writing the script with Michael De Luca producing.
Green's other script work includes 'Cartoon Girl' and 'The Swimsuit Issue' and also the most recent live-action 'Scooby Doo' reboot.
It is reported that Michael De Luca Productions' Elishia Holmes has developed the pitch and is overseeing for the producer.
The team will also be joined by Universal Studios' Mark Sourian and Lexi Barta.
Originally written by John Hughes and directed by Howard Deutch, the film follows Chester 'Chet' Ripley who tries to get away on a relaxing holiday with his wife and sons.
However, when his wife's sister and her husband join the holiday, chaos and comedy capers ensue.
The 1988 film starred the late John Candy as Chet, Dan Aykroyd as his brother-in-law Roman, Annette Bening and Stephanie Faracy and it has earned cult classic status.
Although the reboot has yet to have a director on board with Hart on board the film looks to move a little quicker and other cast members, including the role of the obnoxious brother-in-law, haven't been announced yet.
The actor-and-comedian will next be seen reunited with his 'Central Intelligence' co-star Dwayne Johnson in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.
Hart is also currently lending his voice to 'Captain Underpants' movie and he will also be starring in 'Untouchable' - based on the French comedy 'The Intouchables' - with Bryan Cranston.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...
A wedding is a time for all of your friends and family to come together...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...