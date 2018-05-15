Kevin Hart is set to star in the remake of 'Uptown Saturday Night'.

The 38-year-old actor - who recently starred in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - has agreed to appear in the remake of the 1974 buddy comedy, which featured Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby.

In the original movie, the two central characters are robbed and end up going off in search of a winning lottery ticket.

Will Smith was, at one stage, in line to feature in the film, but he will instead settle for a producer role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kenya Barris, who created the American comedy series 'Black-ish', is the most recent person to have penned a draft for the film's script.

Despite being one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars, Kevin previously claimed that fame isn't ''real'', adding that it can be easily ''snatched from you''.

The 'Central Intelligence' star explained: ''This s**t ain't real. It can be snatched from you. Look at how many stars they build up to beat down.

''Look at Britney Spears when she was the hottest thing ever. Then Britney went through a meltdown and everybody is like 'Well we don't know about this f***ing chick here.' Then she got back again and everybody was like, 'We love you Britney!' It was like 'What?!' You're f***ing all over the place, people.

''It's not like your life changes because of the level of success that you have. At the end of the day people are people.

''If you come up to take a picture of me and I'm with my kids, I'm gonna politely tell you, 'Hey man, I appreciate your support, but I'm on daddy time right now.' As a person you should understand that.''