Kevin Hart will appear as a hitman in forthcoming action-comedy film 'On the Run' with Will Packer set to produce the movie.
Kevin Hart is to star in action-comedy 'On the Run'.
The 38-year-old star will portray a hitman in the forthcoming film whose assignment doesn't go to plan when his target isn't who he thinks it is going to be.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hart will also co-produce the motion picture alongside Will Packer, and Kristen Lowe will oversee the production.
Aeysha Carr is set to pen the script for the movie.
It's not the first time Hart and Packer have teamed up together after the comedian appeared in 2014 action-comedy 'Ride Along' in 2014, in which he appeared alongside Ice Cube.
Packer co-produced the project with the rapper, Matt Alvarez and Larry Brezner.
What's more, Hart and Packer are due to team up once again in forthcoming film 'Night School', which is due to be released in 2018.
Hart will play main character Teddy Walker in the movie, and also co-produce alongside Packer.
The actor will next be seen in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', a remake of the 2015 fantasy adventure film.
Hart stars as zoologist Franklin ''Moose'' Finbar in the motion picture alongside a star-studded cast, including Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.
The movie - directed by Jake Kasdan - sees four teenagers get drawn into the game by becoming the adult avatars they chose.
The original motion picture starred the late, great Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt and Kristen Dunst.
