Kevin Hart will star in 'Night School'.

The 37-year-old comedian and actor will take the lead role in and produce the action-comedy, which is based on a story he wrote about a group of people who must attend adult education classes together in order to prepare for the GED exam.

Tim Story is set to direct the movie, with Kevin, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, Matt Kellard and Nick Stoller collaborating on the screenplay.

Meanwhile, Kevin is also starring in the 'Jumanji' reboot, 'Welcome to the Jungle', and director Jake Kasdan has insisted that the new film will pay tribute to the original 1995 movie.

He said: '''Jumanji' is the kind of movie that I think people shouldn't out-and-out remake. To me, a big part of its power is in the unique elements of its original execution. Within that, I think there's this central idea and mythology that's mysterious, but powerful, and commands a powerful part of the imagination.

''I was a fan of the original movie, and I felt like this [Jumanji update] really honoured it, and included a lot of the stuff that I loved about the original movie, but did it in a really new way. It really holds up. You go back and watch it - it's a very unusual and original kid's movie. It's unusually scary and magical, in a way that's different from a lot of other magical kid's movies.''

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is slated for release on December 22, 2017.