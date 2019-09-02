Kevin Hart is expected to fully recover after sustaining back injuries in a car accident on Sunday (01.09.19).

The 40-year-old actor and comedian was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday when one of his classic muscle cars veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, and although it was said he suffered ''major back injuries'' as a result of the crash, it is believed he will make a full recovery.

According to The Blast, doctors at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated have optimism he can recover from his injuries, as he didn't suffer any spinal cord damage during the crash.

Kevin - who has 21-month-old son Kenzo with wife Eniko Parrish, and Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - may still need surgery for his injuries, and doctors are currently discussing his medical options.

The 'Ride Along' star was in the car with two other people - one of whom was driving - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Both Kevin and his driver were taken to hospital after sustaining ''major back injuries'', but the third person in the vehicle did not need medical treatment.

Following the news of his crash, Kevin's 'The Upside' co-star Bryan Cranston took to Instagram to send him ''positive energy'' in the hopes of a speedy recovery.

He wrote: ''I've just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother.''

Kevin had previously taken to social media on Saturday (31.08.19) to post a video of himself driving the classic car, as someone yelled at him for laying down too much rubber on the street as he spun out his tires.

The 'Night School' star bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.