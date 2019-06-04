Kevin Hart teases Tiffany Haddish about the $300 she owes him every time he sees her - but he won't let her pay him back.

The 39-year-old stand-up comedian gave the 'Girls Trip' star a wad of cash before her career took off because she was homeless and living out of her car but, although he doesn't want her to return the loan, he loves bringing it up regularly.

Speaking to Essence.com, he said when asked if he wants her to pay him back: ''No! Because then what would I have to hang over head? Absolutely nothing. I need something that I can bring up from time to time. So, no! I'm not going to take the money so every chance that I get I can go, 'Hey! You know what's crazy? You still owe me that $300'...I don't want the money back.''

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star first revealed he helped Tiffany, 39, get her career off the ground last August while they were promoting 'Night School'.

Kevin explained: ''When I saw you I said you were talented, extremely talented, we hit it off, had a friendship. Within our friendship, I then found out some stuff about you... Tiffany was actually homeless at the time, nobody knew but I found out. And because I'm such a good person - hence the last name, 'Hart' - I dug in my pocket and at the time I gave her all the money that I had and that money ended up doing a lot for you without me even knowing it.''

Tiffany added: ''I used that money to put a down payment on an apartment and it got me a place to live and you taught me to make a list of goals of what I want out of my life, what I want to do in my career and I made that list and I have tackled that list and we are sitting here today, all the way in Europe. I feel like I'm doing big things! I've been trying to pay him back for years.''