Kevin Hart has reportedly suffered ''major back injuries'' after his car crashed into a ditch on Sunday (01.09.19).
Kevin Hart has reportedly suffered ''major back injuries'' after his car crashed into a ditch on Sunday (01.09.19).
The 40-year-old actor and comedian was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday when one of his classic muscle cars veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, and it has now been reported he and his driver have suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash.
According to TMZ, Kevin was not driving the car, and there was one other passenger in the vehicle besides Kevin when it crashed.
Police told the publication both Kevin and the driver have sustained ''major back injuries'', but the other passenger is a woman who did not require hospital treatment.
Kevin - who is married to Eniko Parrish and has 21-month-old son Kenzo with her - was the first out of the vehicle according to a witness, and he was initially taken back to his home ''to get medical attention'', before eventually being taken to hospital.
The accident took place just before 1am on the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, and in images obtained by TMZ, Kevin's Plymouth Barracuda can be seen in a gully about 10 feet off the road.
Kevin had previously taken to social media on Saturday (31.08.19) to post a video of himself driving the classic car, as someone yelled at him for laying down too much rubber on the street as he spun out his tires.
The 'Night School' star - who also has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - bought the car back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...