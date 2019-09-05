Kevin Hart suffered three separate fractures to his spine when he was involved in a car accident over the weekend.
Kevin Hart has had three fractures to his spine repaired.
The 40-year-old actor is being heavily medicated as he is in intense pain after going through surgery on his back on Sunday (01.09.19) afternoon to rectify the injuries he sustained when his car veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu.
Sources told TMZ the operation involved fusing the fractures, two of which are in the thoracic section of the spine and the other in the lumbar, and thankfully the procedure was a success and he is expected to make a full recovery as such fractures can often lead to difficulties walking or even partial paralysis of the limbs.
The 'Get Hard' star is expected to spend months undergoing physical rehabilitation so it is likely his busy work schedule, including the five upcoming projects that have been announced, will be impacted by his recovery.
Kevin's wife, Eniko, recently reassured fans that her husband will be ''fine''.
She said: ''He's great. He's going to be just fine.''
Eniko - who has 22-month-old son Kenzo with Kevin - has said that the 'Night School' star is awake and talking but will need to stay in hospital for a little while in order to recuperate from the surgery and recover from the stress of the crash.
The 'Ride Along' star was in the car with two other people - one of whom was driving - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway in Malibu Hills, California, and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.
Both Kevin and his driver were taken to hospital after sustaining ''major back injuries'', but the third person in the vehicle did not need medical treatment.
