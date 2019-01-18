Kevin Hart looks set to star in a 'Monopoly' movie directed by his 'Ride Along' helmer Tim Story.
Kevin Hart is set to star in 'Monopoly'.
The 39-year-old actor is said to be in final negotiations about appearing in the motion picture, which will be inspired by the famous board game, with his 'Ride Along' director Tim Story set to helm the movie.
According to Deadline, Hart and Story will also produce the film alongside John Cheng, Carli Haney, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett.
A writer for the project, a filming date, or story details are yet to have been revealed.
Last year, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were said to have forked out $1 million for the rights to an article about the McDonald's Monopoly game crime story, about an ex-cop who rigged the game, allegedly stealing over $24 million and sharing it with a group of co-conspirators.
Jeff Maysh, an L.A.-based journalist who penned the piece, was thrilled that Damon and Affleck - who have previously worked together on a number of successful projects, including their 1997 hit 'Good Will Hunting' - wanted to adapt his article.
He said: ''Film producer David Klawans had previously teamed with Ben Affleck on 'Argo' and that was obviously a huge success, to say the least.
''There were so many other offers and big names but this one made me say, 'Wow.' I was thrilled at how passionate they are about the story.''
And he set his sights on Sir Anthony Hopkins appearing in the film.
He added: ''I obviously have zero input in casting. But the most interesting character for me is the veteran FBI investigator. He usually worked on boring wire frauds but was suddenly thrown into a world of Big Macs, mobsters, psychics and strip club owners! Sir Anthony Hopkins has the right kind of intensity I think.''
What's more, Sir Ridley Scott was talked about as a potential director for a 'Monopoly' movie back in 2011.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...