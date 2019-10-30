Kevin Hart ''sees things differently'' after his car crash.

The 'Central Intelligence' star has broken his silence on social media after suffering three fractures in his spine following the collision in Malibu in September.

Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account, he said: ''When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I'm thankful for all of your love and support. Don't take today for granted because tomorrow's not promised. I'm thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I'm looking forward to an amazing 2020.''

At the time of the crash, Kevin's wife assured fans he wass ''doing great and he's going to be just fine'' whilst also revealing that the 'Night School' star is awake and talking but will need to stay in hospital for a little while in order to recuperate from the surgery and recover from the stress of the crash.

The 'Ride Along' star was in the car with two other people - one of whom was driving - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway in Malibu Hills, California, and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Both Kevin and his driver were taken to hospital after sustaining ''major back injuries'', but the third person in the vehicle did not need medical treatment.