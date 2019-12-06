Kevin Hart has heaped praised on his 'Jumanji: The Next Level' co-stars ahead of the movie's launch.
Kevin Hart says the cast ''brought their A-game'' to 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.
The 'Night School' actor reprises his role as Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar in the film and he's heaped praised on his incredible cast mates, including DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.
Speaking on Friday's (06.12.19) episode of 'The Graham Norton Show', Kevin said: ''It's unbelievable. Everybody brought their A-game to it.''
His co-star Dwayne - who plays Eddie - said it was important that they came back with a sequel that would ''expand the 'Jumanji' universe''.
He said: ''The first movie was amazing - it really took off.
''With the success of that, we wanted to come back even bigger for part two so we all committed to each other that the story would be right and that the creativity would expand the 'Jumanji' universe.''
Kevin, 40, added that he loves playing a video game avatar, although it was ''challenging'' at first.
He commented: ''The thought of it was challenging, but when you embrace the idea, it's actually more fun than anything and we had the opportunity to elevate the first movie we did.
''The challenge was to come back and outdo that success.''
The US comedian also admitted that he was relieved to work with a green screen as opposed to animals.
Kevin said: ''I prefer green screen to actual animals - I have a certain respect for them because we don't know what they are thinking!''
And Dwayne interjected: ''It's a fear. He is terrified of camels!''
Meanwhile, Kevin has admitted that he is ''feeling good'' after being seriously injured in a car accident in September.
Dwayne, 47, added that he knew Kevin would survive the accident because he is a ''fighter''.
Speaking at the London premiere of the film on Thursday night (05.12.19), the former wrestler said: ''We were all worried about Kevin but, the truth is, the moment I heard he had breath left in his body I knew he was resilient and a fighter and that he was going to come back.''
'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One at 10.40pm.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...