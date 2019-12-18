Kevin Hart's wife felt ''publicly humiliated'' by his cheating scandal.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level's star spouse Eniko Parrish fumed at her husband in the trailer for the new Netflix docuseries, 'Don't F**k This Up'.

In a video preview of the six-part series, which will premiere on the streaming site on December 27, shows Eniko visibly angry and emotional as she tells him: ''You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'''

Kevin was devastated when a former friend allegedly tried to extort him over a video of him with another woman but he is grateful to his wife for sticking by him.

He said: ''The friendship that I have with my wife is insane. Yes, that's my wife, we're lovers, it's a relationship, it's marriage ... but the friendship we have is like no other. Our marriage has been put to the test. It's the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it's how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it. I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can't even explain. I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.''

And Kevin - who is still recuperating after being injured in a bad car accident - previously dubbed family as his ''priority''.

The 40-year-old actor said: ''Family is my priority. Nothing comes before them. They are the reason why I work; they are the reason why I give it 110 percent every day.''