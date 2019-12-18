Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish felt ''publicly humiliated'' by his cheating scandal, she admits in ter trailer for his Netflix docuseries, 'Don't F**k This Up'.
Kevin Hart's wife felt ''publicly humiliated'' by his cheating scandal.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level's star spouse Eniko Parrish fumed at her husband in the trailer for the new Netflix docuseries, 'Don't F**k This Up'.
In a video preview of the six-part series, which will premiere on the streaming site on December 27, shows Eniko visibly angry and emotional as she tells him: ''You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'''
Kevin was devastated when a former friend allegedly tried to extort him over a video of him with another woman but he is grateful to his wife for sticking by him.
He said: ''The friendship that I have with my wife is insane. Yes, that's my wife, we're lovers, it's a relationship, it's marriage ... but the friendship we have is like no other. Our marriage has been put to the test. It's the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it's how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it. I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can't even explain. I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.''
And Kevin - who is still recuperating after being injured in a bad car accident - previously dubbed family as his ''priority''.
The 40-year-old actor said: ''Family is my priority. Nothing comes before them. They are the reason why I work; they are the reason why I give it 110 percent every day.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...