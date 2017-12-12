Kevin Hart has had a ''tough year'' following his extortion scandal over a sexually suggestive video.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' actor - who is married to Eniko Parrish - has admitted the past year has been difficult for him after he was targeted in an extortion attempt over a video which allegedly showed him being ''sexually provocative'' with another woman.

When asked by 'Extra' what he would want for Christmas, the 38-year-old actor - who recently welcomed his first child with Eniko, a son named Kenzo, into the world - said: ''Have I been naughty or nice? That's definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now, it was a tough year for me. I had some bumps in the road. But the good thing is you take great steps backwards to take great steps forward. So now, I've recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I'm doing good and I'm doing better. Just to know I'm good guy.''

It isn't the first time Kevin - who also children Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine, with ex-wife Torrei - has spoken about the scandal, as he first revealed the plot when he sent ''many apologies'' to his wife and children in an emotional Instagram post, in which he discussed his ''mistakes'' and claimed there was someone trying to make ''financial gain'' from his past antics.

He said: ''I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back.

''And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.

''And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and made apologies to, that would be my wife and my kids.

''And I just, you know, it's a s***ty moment. It's a s***ty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses.

''At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes.''