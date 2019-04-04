Kevin Hart's comedy special was ''therapy'' after he cheated on his wife.

The 'Secret Life of Pets 2' star admitted in 2017 that he had been unfaithful to Eniko Parrish while she was expecting their son Enzo, now 16 months, and he joked about the scandal in his Netflix show 'Irresponsible'.

And Kevin treated the stand-up show as a ''confessional'' and found it helpful to have people laugh at his ''mistakes''.

He said: ''For me, this is a confessional. This is a therapy session that I was able to make people laugh out of my mistakes.''

And the 39-year-old star hopes the programme can help people accept and embrace their own flaws.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The special is something that people need right now. It's not just for laughter, more importantly it's making people understand that it is OK to be flawed.

''To talk about your flaws and not hide the things that may or may not be wrong. The title of perfection does not exist and through stand up is where I try to make people aware and understand that.''

Meanwhile, Kevin - who also has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - took a rabbit on stage with him as he and Tiffany Haddish presented 'Secret Life of Pets 2' at CinemaCon on Tuesday (02.04.19) and though he did his best to keep the bunny calm and relaxed, he ended up wounded by the time he left the stage at the Colosseum Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.K

Kevin - who voices the rabbit Snowball in the animated sequel - said: ''''The bunny was moving around on my chest. The bunny could have jumped off. Anybody else in that situation would have panicked. What I did was I simply handled it correctly. I said, 'Hey bunny, don't move. The people need to see me with you, so you need to calm down.

''The bunny actually did a little thing called 'scratch my chest'. My chest is bleeding still. But to the people, it looked like I was calm collected and in control.''