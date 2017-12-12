Kevin Hart has said his newborn son Kenzon Kash Hart is hungry to eat and ''loves the breasts'' of his mother Eniko Parrish as he weans.
Kevin Hart's newborn son ''loves the breasts'' and is a very hungry baby.
The 38-year-old actor and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed the arrival of their son, Kenzon Kash Hart, in November this year and on Monday (11.12.17), the couple made their first red carpet appearance for Kevin's latest movie 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' in Hollywood.
While speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Kevin joked his son is a thirsty tot and is taunting him about how much time he spends latched on to his mother's breasts.
He said: ''That boy loves the breasts. That boy loves to eat. He loves to eat ... Got me over there jealous. He definitely has a lot of his mom in him. He gets the beauty from his mom, but gets that thug side from his daddy. He a little thug, you see him.''
Eniko, 33, also said ''mommy hood is good'' but was already to go home to be with her son.
She said: ''I feel good. The mommy hood is good. [Kenzo is] amazing. I'm ready to go home now.''
Kevin already has two children from a previous relationship with Torrei Hart - Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10 - but said they are ''so ecstatic'' when Kenzo was brought home.
He said: ''Heaven and Hendrix are so ecstatic. Heaven cried when he came home. My son, he's been a younger brother. He's so excited about [being] the older brother. They're embracing it. You know, for me, I'm a father of three but the one thing that you are always just a little scared of is 'how are my kids gonna receive them? How are my kids gonna receive the new baby?'
''The fact that they broke down crying, hugging him every chance they get to hold him, I'm on a different level of life right now.''
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...