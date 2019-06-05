Kevin Hart - who is worth over $200 million - still worries about money.
Kevin Hart still worries about money.
The 'Secret Life of Pets 2' actor - who is worth an estimated $214 million - knows his attitude is ''crazy'' but he still feels nervous whenever he goes shopping and has to hand over his credit card.
Speaking on 'The Project', he said: ''I still get anxiety if there's a long line at a department store and I'm going to charge my card. I don't know why.''
The 39-year-old comic - who has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, from a previous relationship and Kenzo, 18 months, with wife Enniko - previously admitted he blew his first big paycheque on collectable sports jerseys when he was 24 and quickly came to regret splashing out.
He said: ''It felt great until I looked at that bank account and realised that I didn't have money, and said to myself, 'Where did my money go?' And looked at a closet full of jerseys and said, 'Uh-oh. That's not good.'
''In my defence, so many people don't understand the value of money until they have it, and then no longer have it. So when you have it and lose it, you understand the value of it and its importance.''
Kevin recently admitted he won't let his friend Tiffany Haddish pay him back the $300 loan he gave her when she was starting her career - because he likes to mock her for it.
Asked if he wants her to pay him back, he said: ''No! Because then what would I have to hang over head? Absolutely nothing. I need something that I can bring up from time to time. So, no! I'm not going to take the money so every chance that I get I can go, 'Hey! You know what's crazy? You still owe me that $300'...I don't want the money back.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...