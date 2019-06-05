Kevin Hart still worries about money.

The 'Secret Life of Pets 2' actor - who is worth an estimated $214 million - knows his attitude is ''crazy'' but he still feels nervous whenever he goes shopping and has to hand over his credit card.

Speaking on 'The Project', he said: ''I still get anxiety if there's a long line at a department store and I'm going to charge my card. I don't know why.''

The 39-year-old comic - who has Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, from a previous relationship and Kenzo, 18 months, with wife Enniko - previously admitted he blew his first big paycheque on collectable sports jerseys when he was 24 and quickly came to regret splashing out.

He said: ''It felt great until I looked at that bank account and realised that I didn't have money, and said to myself, 'Where did my money go?' And looked at a closet full of jerseys and said, 'Uh-oh. That's not good.'

''In my defence, so many people don't understand the value of money until they have it, and then no longer have it. So when you have it and lose it, you understand the value of it and its importance.''

Kevin recently admitted he won't let his friend Tiffany Haddish pay him back the $300 loan he gave her when she was starting her career - because he likes to mock her for it.

Asked if he wants her to pay him back, he said: ''No! Because then what would I have to hang over head? Absolutely nothing. I need something that I can bring up from time to time. So, no! I'm not going to take the money so every chance that I get I can go, 'Hey! You know what's crazy? You still owe me that $300'...I don't want the money back.''