Kevin Hart has posted a sweet message to his 12-year-old daughter Heaven - who he says has a ''heart of gold'' - as she graduated from elementary school.
The 37-year-old comedian paid tribute to his 12-year-old daughter Heaven, who he says ''blows his mind on a daily basis'' and has a ''heart of gold''.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Where do I start ... Sheeesh time is flying. My little girl is growing up so fast. I am so proud of you Heav....You blow my mind on a daily basis. You have a heart of gold and I love it.
''Continue to strive for greatness sweetie ... This chapter of your life was definitely a special one. Let's make the next chapter even better. Congrats on kicking schools butt & getting grades that I could of only dreamed of getting when I was your age. The world is yours ... I looooovvveeeee you so much!!!!! Happy Graduation #DaddysLittleGirlForever (sic)''
It comes after Kevin - who also has nine-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrei Hart and is expecting a child with his spouse Eniko Parrish Hart - revealed he is letting his wife name their child.
When asked who would choose their child's name, he said: ''I don't run my house, my wife does. I can't make these decisions. I do nothing, I don't wear the pants and I'm not trying to act like I do ...
''For me, I'm just thinking about anything with a Kevin in it. I don't care what it is as long as Kevin is in there somewhere.''
And now Heaven is 12, Kevin admits it is ''scary'' dealing with his daughter having crushes.
He said: ''It's scary stuff. It's about to get tough. She's already tough. She's having a soccer-themed party. 'OK honey.' The word 'no' does not exist, no matter how tired you are.
''She actually talks to me [about boys], which makes me mad but I can't let her know that because she's comfortable with telling me. [She's like] 'I think I like this guy, this boy. He's nice. He's cool. I just want you to know because I just want to tell you stuff.'''
